BEIJING (AP) — In a story published Feb. 8, 2022, about the Beijing Olympics mascot, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is in a winter coat. The panda is clad in a clear shell that resembles a spacesuit.

