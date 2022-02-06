By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.

The Devils announced the move on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Devils’ next game is Monday night at Ottawa.

