BEIJING (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Monday and was disqualified from the event.

Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski’s edge and fell on her side.

The 26-year-old American was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds.

