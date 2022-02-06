By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are in talks with assistant coach Lovie Smith for their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the meetings told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced that Smith had interviewed for the job.

The 63-year-old Smith is currently the Texans’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He joined the team last offseason after 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.

The Texans fired David Culley, who is Black, after just one season as their coach. Smith, who is also Black, coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.

Houston has interviewed multiple candidates over the last few weeks, including Brian Flores, Hines Ward, Josh McCown and Joe Lombardi. Flores, who is Black, was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.

Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.

The Texans went 4-13 last season in a year where star quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play after a trade request and amid 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.