BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — In a story published February 1, 2022, about a gunman fatally shooting two officers on the campus of Bridgewater College, The Associated Press, relying on a news release from the Virginia State Police, erroneously reported that among the charges the suspect faced were two counts of capital murder. The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated murder of a police officer, aggravated murder of multiple persons, aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.