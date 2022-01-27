NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man walking on an interstate in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, a deadly encounter that shut down traffic on a normally bustling travel corridor in Tennessee, authorities said.

The 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in his left hand, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said. The agency said the man was walking along the highway before he was shot.

Officers tried for about a half-hour to de-escalate the situation but nine officers from three agencies fired at the man when he quickly pulled an unknown “silver, shiny cylindrical object” from his right pocket, Aaron said. He said he did not know what the object was but said it was not a firearm.

A video recording of the encounter obtained by WKRN-TV showed officers surrounding the man, who has his back to the berm between the northbound and southbound lanes. The footage shows officers opening fire after he removes his right hand from his pocket.

The man was hit multiple times and died at a hospital, Aaron said. No officers were injured.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man.

Interstate 65 in Nashville was closed in both directions for a time during the encounter and afterward as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies remained on the scene, authorities said. Two southbound lanes later became the first to reopen.

The Tennessean reported that a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper made early contact with the man. Aaron said the trooper was trying to get the man off the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.