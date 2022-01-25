LONDON (AP) — London police said Tuesday they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown due to COVID-19.

