In a story published January 24, 2022, about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments on Anne Frank, The Associated Press misquoted Aryeh Tuchman of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism. Tuchman said, “These analogies are historically specious and hurtful to Jews and, frankly, to anyone who has a historical memory of who the Nazis were and what they did,” not, “These analogies are historically racist and hurtful to Jews.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.