By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso’s capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government’s handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.

The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. The country’s defense minister said that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore hadn’t been detained.

The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou.

