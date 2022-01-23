LE PECQ, France (AP) — A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage.

In a post, they said maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat, named “Audacious,” which had overturned.

Savin set off from Portugal at the start of January on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.

