WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Sanders; Ernst.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

