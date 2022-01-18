By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “This Is Us,” “black-ish” and “Better Call Saul” are among the shows to be saluted at the Paley Center for Media’s annual TV festival, returning to live events after two years of pandemic-caused virtual editions.

The trio of shows, all set to end this year, will be among 13 others whose casts and creators will be showcased at the 39th annual PaleyFest LA, running from April 2-10 in Los Angeles. A total of 10 events are planned.

“We are so excited to be returning in person to the Dolby Theatre,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. She said there’s been an outpouring of interest and enthusiasm from networks, studios and fans eager to welcome the event back in its familiar format.

Among the stars set to participate: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us”; Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jenifer Lewis, “black-ish”; Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul.”

“Saul Goodman might only be the ‘World’s 2nd Best Lawyer’— but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?!” Peter Gould, executive producer of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff and a festival participant, said in a statement.

PaleyFest focuses on “culturally relevant and buzz-worthy shows that are also critically acclaimed and have a social impact,” Reidy said. The festival draws fans from the United States and other countries for its panel discussions, audience Q&As and episode previews.

The “NCIS” franchise, including the original series and spinoffs “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i,” will be saluted in an event featuring the series’ stars including Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant.

Fluctuations in COVID infection rates have forced delays for some live entertainment events, including the Jan. 31 Grammys, and Reidy said it’s “health and safety first” for the festival. She noted that PaleyFest is more than two months away.

“We are constantly monitoring and following city, state and federal guidelines, and will continue to monitor them and make any necessary adjustments to ensure that we present a safe environment for all of our guests,” she said.

PaleyFest helps support the Paley Center’s education initiatives and preservation of the Paley Archive and its more than 160,000 TV and radio programs from more than 70 countries.

Other series and some of the cast members included in the PaleyFest line-up announced Tuesday.

–“Superman & Lois,” with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth ‘Bitsie’ Tulloch.

–“Ghosts,” with Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, and “The Neighborhood,” with Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold.

–“Hacks,” Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

–“Cobra Kai,” Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Courtney Henggeler.

–“Riverdale,” KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

–“Emily in Paris,” Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

