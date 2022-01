PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a story published Jan. 11, 2022, about the cause of a Philadelphia fire that killed 12 family members, The Associated Press, relying on information from city officials, misspelled the names of two victims. They are Quintien Tate-McDonald, not Quientien, and J’Kwon Robinson, not J’Kwan.

