WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — In a story published Jan. 11, 2022, about opponents of a planned spaceport in Georgia going to court over the project, The Associated Press erroneously reported that federally protected Cumberland Island near the planned launch site draws about 600,000 visitors per year. The barrier island managed by the National Park Service attracts roughly 60,000 visitors annually.

