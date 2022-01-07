WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.