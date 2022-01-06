ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks.

Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end their trip Tuesday night at San Jose.

Also in the NHL, Vancouver right wing Alex Chiasson tested positive for COVID-19. Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said Chiasson was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but had not been placed in the COVID-19 protocols. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID-10 list. Vancouver is set to host Ottawa on Saturday night.

