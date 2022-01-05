By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region and undermine peace accords.

The Treasury Department also alleged that Dodik has used his leadership position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.