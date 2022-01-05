By DENNIS GEORGATOS

DENVER (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 36 points and the Utah Jazz stretched their road winning streak to 10 games by beating the Denver Nuggets 115-109 on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gay had 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 17 for the Jazz, who have not lost on the road since a 107-100 setback at Orlando on Nov. 7.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists for his 64th career triple-double. Monte Morris and Will Barton added 20 points apiece.

Up by one at halftime, the Jazz led by 13 in the third quarter and took an 88-78 lead into the fourth.

Denver fought back to within 94-91 on a 3-pointer by Morris off a feed from Jokic, but Bogdanovic had a layup and Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson hit 3-pointers around a pair of free throws by Barton as Utah built a nine-point lead with just over six minutes remaining.

Denver again pulled within striking distance on a dunk by Jokic that narrowed the deficit to 113-109 with 44.3 seconds to play, but Bogdanovic made a pair of free throws in the final moments and the Nuggets failed to score again.

The Jazz led 57-56 at halftime, fueled by Bogdanovic, who had 19 points in the first two quarters.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Bogdanovic’s previous season high was 27 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 16. … F Joe Ingles was ruled out after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. … C Hassan Whiteside missed a third consecutive game because of a concussion. … C Rudy Gobert was held out with left shoulder inflammation. … F Eric Paschall rejoined the team after missing the previous four games to tend to personal matters.

Nuggets: C Vlatko Cancar is out indefinitely after breaking his right foot during Monday’s loss at Dallas. … Denver coach Michael Malone remains sidelined because of health and safety protocols, along with F Jeff Green and F Zeke Nnaji.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Continue their five-game road trip at Toronto on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

