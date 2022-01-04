SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2022, about the fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, The Associated Press erroneously reported Holmes was found guilty on two charges of fraud and two charges of conspiracy to commit fraud. She was found guilty on three charges of fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

