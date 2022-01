JERUSALEM (AP) — A helicopter crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel late Monday, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was under way.

The chopper went down near the northern city of Haifa. There were no further details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.