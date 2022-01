BERLIN (AP) — In a story published December 31, 2021, about the closure of nuclear power stations in Germany, The Associated Press erroneously reported reported the share of the market held by each form of energy. Coal and other fossil fuels account for nearly 41%, not nearly 51% for coal alone.

