By The Associated Press

The Latest from Week 17 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

2:15 p.m.

Mark Andrews has set Baltimore’s single-season record for yards receiving.

Andrews came into the game needing 15 yards to surpass Michael Jackson’s mark of 1,201 from 1996. He got there on his first reception of the game, an 18-yarder in the second quarter. Andrews followed that moments later with a 33-yard catch from Tyler Huntley.

That was part of a 91-yard drive that took 9 minutes off the clock and ended in a field goal that put Baltimore up 10-0 on the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford has thrown two interceptions, one of which was run back 17 yards for a touchdown by Chuck Clark.

___

2:14 p.m.

Tennessee tight end MyCole Pruitt has been carted off the field with a right leg injury after being caught up in a pile.

Pruitt’s right foot was bent as he banged on the field. A cart came out quickly, and an air cast was put on Pruitt’s right leg. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was among those helping the tight end up off the field and onto the cart.

The tight end was blocking on a run by D’Onta Foreman that went for a 1-yard loss with about 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Titans have used 88 different players this season, most in a non-strike NFL season.

___

2:05 p.m.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is now the NFL’s first quarterback to run for six or more touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Allen scored of runs of 4 and 1 yard in the first quarter Sunday to give the Bills a 14-2 lead over the Atlanta Falcons.

Allen now has 31 career touchdown runs.

___

2:02 p.m.

Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered a neck injury and was lifted onto a stretcher and carted off the field after a nasty collision with a camera operator on the sideline during the second quarter against Philadelphia.

He was ruled out of the rest of the game.

The camera operator also received medical attention after Seals-Jones ran into him at full speed in the corner by one of the end zones at FedEx Field.

He walked off under his own power and waved to the cheering crowd.

___

1:58 p.m.

Joe Burrow has thrown a 72-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cut Cincinnati’s cut deficit against Kansas City to seven points.

Patrick Mahomes threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead at Cincinnati.

Mahomes connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 29-yard score, then hit Travis Kelce for a 3-yard TD with 2:50 left in the quarter.

On the second play of Cincinnati’s next drive, Burrow and Chase hooked up for the big touchdown.

The Chiefs have already won the AFC West and are playing for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Bengals, with a win, can clinch the AFC North.

___

1:50 p.m.

It won’t completely salvage his rough rookie campaign, but Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has notched another franchise record.

With his 40-yard completion to receiver Laquon Treadwell in the first quarter of their matchup with New England, Lawrence has set the Jaguars single-season rookie passing yards mark.

Lawrence now holds Jacksonville’s rookie records for completions and passing yards.

He entered the game leading all rookies with 319 completions and ranking second with 3,225 yards passing. He needed 47 just more yards passing to break Gardner Minshew’s record for the most in franchise history by a rookie. Minshew threw for 3,271 yards in 2019.

The Jaguars trail 14-3 in the second quarter.

___

1:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just threw his NFL-leading fourth pick-6 of the season.

Chuck Clark stepped in front of tight end Tyler Higbee and returned the interception 17 yards to give the Baltimore Ravens a 7-0 lead.

Stafford is the NFL’s third-highest rated passer but his bugaboo has been interceptions returned for touchdowns.

___

1:25 p.m.

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle needs six catches today to set the mark for most catches in a season by a rookie.

Anquan Bolden had 101 catches in 2003. Waddle came into Sunday’s game with a team-high 96 catches for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He’s already had three games with 10 or more catches, second-most by a rookie.

The first-round pick out of Alabama got his first catch of the day on a short pass by Tua Tagovailoa that was smothered for no gain.

___

1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia’s attempt to clinch an NFC wild-card spot is off to a rough start.

The Eagles allowed Washington to go up 7-0 just 3:06 in on rookie Jaret Patterson’s touchdown run that capped a six-play, 67-yard opening drive. The Eagles failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from Washington’s 24-yard line on their first possession.

The Eagles can get into the playoffs with a victory and help around the league.

___

12:20 p.m.

The NFL will kick off Week 17 with moments of silence at every game in remembrance of Hall of Famer John Madden, who died this week at age 85.

Madden posted a 103-32-7 regular season coaching record and led the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl 11.

As a broadcaster Madden was a 16-time Emmy Award winning sports analyst. And thanks to video games, Madden became a cultural icon for generations of fans.

The league is also mourning the death of Dan Reeves at age 77. Reeves is the only person to appear in multiple Super Bowls as both a player and a coach.

He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys as a running back and assistant coach. And he led Denver to three Super Bowls and lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 33 as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He also coached the New York Giants. Including the playoffs, Reeves’ record was 201-174-2.

___

12:05 p.m.

Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens with his injured ankle.

Jackson is inactive for the Ravens, who do have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley back this week from the COVID-19 list. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson was injured in a loss at Cleveland on Dec. 12. The Ravens have lost four in a row, putting their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

___

11:50 a.m.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is slated to start against Las Vegas after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, had a negative test Sunday and was cleared to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts would clinch a playoff berth with a victory against the Raiders. Wentz has passed for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard also are expected to play after coming off the COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.