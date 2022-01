In a story published January 2, 2022, about the rescue of 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars outside Albuquerque, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Robert Arguellas. The correct spelling is Arguelles.

