SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — All 13,000 residents of a northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds.

The evacuations in Superior were ordered because of a fire that has spread northwest of town, according to a notice sent to residents. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 was also shut down because of the fire.

It was one of several fires that started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed powerlines, as winds have gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

A scene straight out of an apocalyptic movie was captured in bystander video outside a Costco in Superior. It shows winds whipping through the barren trees in the parking lot surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun and small fires scattered across the ground.

Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter so far has continued to be mostly dry.

Extreme conditions like these are often from a combination of unusual random, short-term and natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change. Scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.