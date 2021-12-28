The Associated Press

Stocks were losing momentum in early afternoon trading as investors continue to close out their positions for 2021. The slight declines come as the market gives up a little bit of the big gains it had from the day before.

Banks and travel companies were among the better performers, while technology companies, which did well on Monday, lagged the broader market.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 12:55 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%.

Technology and health care stocks were moving lower, with vaccine makers Pfizer and Modern both down roughly 3%. Graphics chip maker Nvidia, which was one of the better performers on Monday, was down roughly 3% as well.

Travel companies recovered some of their losses from this month. Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Lines as well as airlines Delta, United and American were all up 1% or more.

Investors continue to watch the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the world. While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021 and are like to hold their ground until next week.

The market got some encouraging news Monday when the Centers for Disease Control reduced the amount of time an infected person would need to isolate if they tested positive.

Oil prices continued to climb, adding to their gains from the day before. U.S. crude was up 0.6%.

