CINCINNATI (AP) — In a story published Dec. 26, 2021, about the death of influential family matriarch Nancy Keating, The Associated Press erroneously reported the years that her late husband, William J. Keating, served on the board of The Associated Press. He served from 1977 to 1992, not 1987 to 1992.

