By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team said Sirianni returned to its facility on Saturday morning.

The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall.

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles’ high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams’ 14 games this season.

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.

