OECUSSE, East Timor (AP) — In a story published December 21, 2021, about a defrocked American priest who was convicted of sexually abusing orphaned and disadvantaged young girls under his care in East Timor, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of his lawyer. The correct name is Miguel Faria.

