SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 16, 2021, about new workplace pandemic rules in California, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the rules taking effect in January erase distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees after close contact with someone who is infected. Unvaccinated employees still must quarantine, while vaccinated employees do not.

