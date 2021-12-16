TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s NHK says a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan and 27 people are feared dead.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.