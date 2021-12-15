By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVOD-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders as Cleveland deals with a major virus outbreak while trying to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

Stefanski is the latest positive test for the Browns, who on Tuesday placed eight players on the COVID-19 list and could have more as testing continues Wednesday.

Top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper all tested positive Tuesday, and are likely to sit out this week.

Stefanksi is vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the team said in statement he’s “feeling fine.” He is not currently showing any symptoms and will continue to coach the team remotely this week as the Browns (7-6) prepare to the face the Raiders (6-7).

He and the other affected players will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s game.

Last season, Stefanski tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns’ wild-card game at Pittsburgh and was required to isolate at home. He was the AP’s Coach of the Year in his first season.

If Stefanski is out, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach just as he did in January’s game at Pittsburgh.

Also, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

An NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”

