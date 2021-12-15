DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves swished a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three.

LeBron James scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with a sore left knee.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis had his eighth double-double this season with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played their third straight game without All-Star guard Luka Doncic.

A 3-pointer by Westbrook gave the Lakers a 104-101 lead with 23.5 seconds left in overtime. Maxi Kleber tied the score with 15.2 to play when he banked in a shot from 25 feet.

James for 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, including a 35-foot swish near the midcourt logo in the third period.

Three Lakers were missing after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol: center Dwight Howard, forward Talen Horton-Tucker and guard Malik Monk.

Other members of the Lakers’ traveling party who entered the virus protocol included assistant coach Phil Handy and TV play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald. Assistant coach David Fizdale missed the game for what the team called personal reasons unrelated to COVID.

Lakers: Wayne Ellington made his third start of the season and scored nine points in 38 minutes, including the 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime. … Davis played 14 first-half minutes with four points, five rebounds, five turnovers and three fouls.

Mavericks: Doncic will also miss Dallas’ next game on Sunday at Minnesota. … Dallas outscored Los Angeles 14-0 on second-quarter points in the paint with Brunson going 6 for 7. … Willie Cauley-Stein missed his 10th consecutive game for personal reasons. Sterling Brown missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury.

Lakers: At Minnesota on Friday.

Mavericks: Sunday’s game at Target Center will begin a home-and-home with the Timberwolves.

