DOVER, Del. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 13, 2021, about the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the University of Michigan had agreed to pay $500 million to settle sexual abuse lawsuits involving Larry Nassar. The settlement involved Michigan State University, not the University of Michigan.

