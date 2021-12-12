WASHINGTON (AP) —

Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years and was “ready for a new adventure.”

Wallace made the announcement at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.”

“After 18 years this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses at here at Fox promised they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.”

Wallace said he had been “free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.’’

He said he was leaving after 18 years at the network because “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure and I hope you’ll check it out.’’

Wallace did not give any details about that “adventure.”

