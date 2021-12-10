WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Fox News Sunday” — de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

