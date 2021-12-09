In a story published December 8, 2021, about Canadian Pacific’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad, The Associated Press erroneously reported executives at the two railroads don’t expect the deal to be approved. The CEO’s of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern have both said they don’t expect any problems getting the deal approved by regulators.

