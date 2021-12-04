LONDON (AP) — West Ham is proving to be quite the stumbling block for England’s top teams, although the London club needed a bit of luck to secure its latest statement win.

West Ham shook up the Premier League title race by coming from behind twice to beat Chelsea 3-2 at home on Saturday, a result that knocked the visitor off the top of the standings.

Liverpool took immediate advantage as Divock Origi’s injury-time goal secured a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton that put Jurgen Klopp’s team in first place. Manchester City had a chance to take over top spot by beating Watford later.

David Moyes’ West Ham had already handed Liverpool its only loss of the league, beaten Tottenham, and knocked both Manchester clubs out of the League Cup. This win underlined the Hammers’ own top-four credentials, even though it required a fluke late goal to complete the comeback.

Arthur Masuaku swung a speculative 87th-minute cross in from the left wing which veered toward goal and caught Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy by surprise. Mendy dove to keep the ball out but managed to push it only inside his own near post.

“It was a bit of a lucky goal,” Moyes conceded. “But you have to get the ball in the box, you have to try it.”

Liverpool missed a slew of chances before Origi finally secured the win after being set up by Mo Salah.

Newcastle earned its first league win of the season, in 15 attempts, as it held on after Callum Wilson’s first-half goal to beat fellow relegation-struggler Burnley 1-0.

Neal Maupay scored eight minutes into injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Southampton.

