TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 and the Toronto Raptors took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat Milwaukee 97-93 Thursday night, ending the Bucks’ winning streak at eight.

Antetokounmpo was out because of soreness in his right calf, a day after he scored 40 points as Milwaukee beat Charlotte 127-125. The two-time NBA MVP sat for the first time since Nov. 12, when he missed an overtime loss at Boston because of a sprained right ankle.

Scottie Barnes scored 13 points as the Raptors won for the first time in four games and snapped a five-game home losing streak, their longest since January 2011.

Jrue Holiday scored 26 points, Khris Middleton had 22 and Bobby Portis Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who lost for the first time since a Nov. 14 defeat at Atlanta.

Newly signed center DeMarcus Cousins was out for Milwaukee. Cousins scored seven points in 15 minutes in his Bucks debut Wednesday.

Gary Trent Jr. returned to Toronto’s starting lineup after missing the past two games because of a sore right calf, but forward OG Anunoby (left hip) and Khem Birch (right knee) sat for the eighth straight game.

The Raptors made six of 10 from 3-point range in the first to lead 26-23 after one, then missed seven straight from beyond the arc to begin the second. Toronto led 48-40 at halftime.

After scoring three points in the first half, VanVleet made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the third. Middleton replied with seven points in the final minute of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating jump shot, but the Raptors took a 73-68 lead into the fourth.

Portis made a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to bring the Bucks to within 93-90, but VanVleet answered with a pair of free throws.

Precious Achiuwa fouled Middleton on a 3-point attempt, then picked up another foul battling Portis for the rebound after Middleton missed his third attempt. Portis made the first but missed the second, Milwaukee got the rebound, but Pat Connaughton missed a corner 3 that would have given the Bucks the lead.

VanVleet made two more from the line to seal it for Toronto.

Bucks: C Brook Lopez had back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. There is no timetable for his return. Lopez hasn’t played since Milwaukee’s season-opening victory over Brooklyn. … Grayson Allen scored 10 points. … Sandro Mamukelashvili had eight points and 10 rebounds. … F Semi Ojeleye (right calf) and G Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle) were not available.

Raptors: Toronto snapped a five-game home losing streak against the Bucks. … Siakam, who fouled out, and Achiuwa each had eight rebounds. … Siakam has scored 17 or more in seven straight games. … VanVleet finished 6 for 6 at the free throw line.

Bucks: Host Miami on Saturday night

Raptors: Host Washington on Sunday night.

