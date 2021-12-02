DRAPER, Utah (AP) — In a story published December 1, 2021, about the suicide of a young girl, The Associated Press, using data provided by Utah state health officials, erroneously compared youth suicide rates from different age groups. Utah’s 2020 per capita rate was 4.08 suicides per 100,000 among 0-17-year-olds. The 2020 per capita rate of 8.85 suicides per 100,000 in Utah was for 10-17-year-olds.

