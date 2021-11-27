LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill Saturday at Lake Louise.

Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in third at 1:48.09.

Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.

Saturday’s race served as the season opener after a downhill scheduled for Friday was canceled because of too much snow.

Sunday’s super-G caps the weekend for men’s World Cup. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.

