By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin was on Friday hosting the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks aimed at resolving the tensions over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the southern city of Sochi, Putin held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. After that, the Russian president was to meet with Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together, and then have a separate bilateral meeting with Pashinyan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The Azerbaijani military routed the Armenian forces in 44 days of fierce fighting in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and reclaim all the regions controlled by Armenian forces outside the separatist region.

Russia has deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal.

The peace agreement was celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan but was seen as a betrayal by the opposition in Armenia. Pashinyan defended it as the only way to prevent the Armenian forces from losing control over the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan reignited again in May, and clashes on the border have been reported several times since then. Some of them resulted in multiple casualties on both sides.

During a meeting with Aliyev on Friday, Putin acknowledged that problems in the region still exist. “Unfortunately, there are problems, there are incidents. Unfortunately, they are still not without casualties,” the Russian leader said.

“But that’s why we’re meeting — to see what has been done and what needs to be done by everyone so that not only nothing like that happens, but also conditions are created for calming down the situation,” and ensuring that people could “calmly live” in the region, Putin added.

Aliyev said that clashes on the border have been “sporadic” and don’t add up to a “systemic crisis.” Still, Aliyev said, the three-way talks are necessary to find ways of “controlling the risks, minimizing them.”

