ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published November 24, 2021, about the convictions of three men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that William “Roddie” Bryan was convicted on two counts of felony murder. He was convicted on three counts of felony murder.

