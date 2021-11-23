In a story published November 17, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported on the selling of a Miami mansion by a multimillion dollar trust established for the care of a German shepherd. AP wrote that the dog inherited the trust from the late German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein. AP can find no evidence the countess existed, and is looking into other questions this story has raised. AP also erroneously reported that Carla Riccitelli is on the board that manages the trust. Gunther Corp. has only one director on its board, according to Florida records: Monica Tirado, a Miami Beach lawyer. AP has written a new story about how the tale of the dog has long been used as a publicity stunt, and is replacing the earlier erroneous story with that piece.

