CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — In a story published November 19, 2021, about cash falling out of an armored truck onto a Southern California freeway, The Associated Press, citing information from the California Highway Patrol, erroneously reported that the truck was heading to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The FDIC says it doesn’t accept cash and the truck wasn’t heading to any of its offices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.