SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published November 17, 2021, about illegal marijuana farms in southern Oregon, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Amanda Metzler, a licensed cannabis grower, said before a legislative panel that she is afraid of armed cartel members who run illegal marijuana farms. Metzler testified in a committee hearing of the Oregon Legislature that she is alarmed that legal farms are surrounded by illegal cannabis farms. She did not mention cartels.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.