NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper won his second National League MVP on Thursday, beating young stars Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes and 348 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Soto was second with six firsts and 274 points, and Tatis third with two firsts and 244 points.

Harper overcame getting hit in the face with a 97 mph pitch during the season to bat .309 with 35 homers for Philadelphia. He led the major leagues with a .465 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS, tied for the lead with 42 doubles and had 84 RBIs.

But the Phillies missed the playoffs for the third straight season since he signed a $330 million, 13-year contract. Harper was voted a unanimous MVP with Washington in 2015.

Soto, a first-time All-Star at age 23, hit .313 with 29 homers and 95 RBIs for Washington. He led the major leagues with 145 walks and a .465 on-base percentage.

Tatis led the NL with 42 home runs, hitting .282 with 97 RBIs for San Diego.

