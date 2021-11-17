By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Henry Montgomery, a 75-year-old Louisiana inmate who was the central figure in a Supreme Court decision that led to freedom for hundreds of former juvenile inmates once destined to spend the rest of their lives in prison, is now himself up for parole.

A parole board will decide Wednesday whether Montgomery, who has been incarcerated for nearly six decades, should be granted parole in the 1963 killing of Charles Hurt, an East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy.

Montgomery was arrested after fatally shooting Hurt, who caught him skipping school. Montgomery was 17 at the time. He was initially sentenced to death but the state’s Supreme Court threw out his conviction in 1966, saying he didn’t get a fair trial. The case was retried and Montgomery was convicted again, but this time he was sentenced to life in prison.

For decades there seemed to be little question that Montgomery and other juveniles sentenced to the same term would spend the rest of their lives in prison. But recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings have begun to chip away at these lifetime juvenile sentences as the nation rethinks “tough-on-crime” approaches.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Miller v. Alabama that mandatory sentencing of life without parole for juvenile offenders was “cruel and unusual” punishment. The court’s decision was based on the idea that children’s minds and impulse controls are still developing, and they often act recklessly. It didn’t ban lifetime without parole terms for juveniles entirely but said they couldn’t be mandatory. Except in the most severe cases, juveniles are able to grow and change and therefore they should be given the chance at release, the court found.

But that decision didn’t settle the question of whether it applied only to juveniles in future cases or whether it should be applied retroactively to people who had been sentenced as juveniles and were already serving time in prison.

Louisiana was one of the states that argued against retroactivity, and Montgomery’s case challenging that eventually went all the way to the Supreme Court, which in 2016 made their earlier decision retroactive.

Since the court’s Montgomery decision, about 800 people who had been sentenced to life without parole as juveniles have been released, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth. About 656 people are serving life without parole for crimes they committed as children — down from 2,800 about five years ago — the organization said.

But so far that hasn’t translated into freedom for Montgomery. He was resentenced in 2017 to life with parole and the state judge who resentenced Montgomery called him a “model prisoner” who appears to be rehabilitated. But the parole board twice previously rejected his application.

Hurt, the sheriff’s deputy who Montgomery killed, was married and had three children. Two of his daughters have met with Montgomery in prison and forgiven him, but family members have opposed his release.

