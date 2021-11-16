By HANK KURZ Jr.

Virginia Tech and football coach Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways with two games left in his sixth season with the Hokies.

In a statement, athletic director Whit Babcock said co-defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator J,C. Price will lead the Hokies through their final two regular season games.

Fuente was 43-31 record in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Hokies (5-5) travel to Miami on Saturday and close the season at Virginia.

“While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program,” Babcock said.

He said the program “is one of the most attractive football jobs in America.”

