DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion.

The European plane maker’s order announced at the aviation show on Tuesday includes 20 single-aisle A320neos and eight A321neos, which competes directly with Boeing’s 737 Max.

“Now is the right time to evolve, grow and invest in the future,” said Roohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways, calling it a “realistic, modest” order. The executives said the first planes should be delivered in 2026.

On the first two days, Airbus also made blockbuster sales. Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation. The show in Dubai typically sees a stream of order and product announcements.

Airbus boosted its order book on the opening day of the show with the sale of 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partners’ various low cost carriers — a deal valued at some $30 billion, based on the pre-pandemic price list.

The expo pits France-based Airbus and its American rival Boeing, the two manufacturers at the top of the supply chain, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West. Boeing has yet to make a major order announcement at the five-day show in the United Arab Emirates’ commercial hub.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.