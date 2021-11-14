By TIM BOOTH

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

Including Saturday’s game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.

